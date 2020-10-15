Living Proof Exhibit: Celebrating the creative spirit of cancer survivors

An exhibit at the Figge Art Museum celebrates the lives, and talent of courageous survivors.

The Living Proof Exhibition: A Visualization of Hope is on display now at the Davenport museum.

It’s goal is to promote art therapy. and benefit cancer survivors who are responsible for the display.

Women and men within a two hundred mile radius of the Quad Cities all participate by telling their stories, and sharing their artwork.

The Executive Director, Pamela Crouch says the exhibit is intended to enrich the lives of people impacted by any form of cancer.



“Cancer survivors create to remind themselves that they are alive. Cancer survivors create because they have so much to say. They understand that what they are doing is not only sharing their creativity they’re giving hope to people who are newly diagnosed,” says Crouch.

The exhibit will be on display at the Figge Art Museum until December 13th.

You can also check out a slideshow of the art online at their website.