The board of directors of the Quad Cities nonprofit Living Proof Exhibit decided to cease operations on June 30, 2023.

For the past 13 years, Living Proof has fulfilled its mission of sharing the therapeutic benefits of the arts with those impacted by cancer.

“Unfortunately we have come to a time where it is no longer possible to continue our programs,” the organization posted on its website and Facebook page.

Living Proof Exhibit touched the lives of more than 30,000 people, providing hope, support, and healing to cancer patients and survivors and their families, loved ones, and caregivers.

Its activities included free creative art sessions, and an annual art exhibit (“A Visualization of Hope”) that rotated locations. Last fall, it featured works by 22 cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the QC area, displayed at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

One of the countless free creative art sessions offered by Living Proof Exhibit.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities plans to continue offering the free creative sessions. Please check their calendar HERE for upcoming sessions.

Gilda’s Club offers workshops, professionally-led support groups, healthy lifestyle activities and social events — all provided at no charge — for men, women, and children whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities has two locations on both sides of the river that are a part of the 190 locations in the U.S. and beyond that make up a network where cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and loved one’s access free emotional support, healthy lifestyle activities, social connection, education, and referral services provided with compassion and expertise—in person or online.

Across all locations, the network has served the community with nearly 300,000 visits in 2022. Last year, Gilda’s Club QC had 2,300 visits.

On the Living Proof Facebook page, Dawn Wohlford, Quad City Arts’ visual arts director, wrote: “You’ve touched so many lives by showing people how to express themselves creatively and how to tap into creativity as a method for healing.”

“I really appreciate what Living Proof Exhibit brought to my life,” wrote Teresa VanLerberghe Saltsman. “I will certainly miss this wonderful organization. Because of you, I have a craft room in my downstairs that brings lots of joy to myself and several friends.

“It’s so true that you have no worries when you are creating,” she posted on Facebook.

