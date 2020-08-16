Living the dream: The life of driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Two young women are living the dream right now and it’s brought them to the Quad Cities. Barb Heidkamp and Nina LeBrun are spending the next year on the road in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

“Life on the road is an adventure because we’re not just on the road, we’re on the road in a wienermobile, but it’s buns and buns of fun.”

The well known vehicle was in the Quad Cities for two weeks and it garnered a lot of attention. Thousands of people apply to be hot doggers, but only a select few get chosen to travel around the country in the iconic vehicle. Both girls say that the Quad Cities was great place for them to start their trip.

“The Quad Cities have been incredible.” Said Heidkamp. “Everyone has been so hospitable and kind. People have taken us out to dinner, have given us gift baskets, and have just given us a smile when after a long day of driving, it’s just what you need to see.”

LeBrun says that it feels like they are celebrities when they are around the wienermobile.

“People are always honking their horns and waving at us and anytime we stop for gas or food we’re giving wiener whistles out and smiling and taking pictures with people.”

They say that when they are out getting gas they have to plan about 45 minutes just to interact with people. While they were at a food drive in Moline, they got to meet one of the fixtures of the Quad Cities and that’s Henry the shar pei, from Henry’s Christmas Yard.

“Henry has been a blast. We’re so happy that he invited us to his yard.” Said Heidkamp. “The hot dog has been a hit and so has Henry and Henry has also reminded me of my dog at home so it’s just a great thing to be around.”

Both Barb and Nina love hot dogs and they each have their own special way to eat them.

“I’m kind of a simple girl, but I’m not a huge fan of ketchup and mustard usually. I prefer Kraft ranch on my hot dog. That’s like my dream hot dog, my partner Barb likes to macaroni and cheese and bacon on her hot dog.”

The duo will be on the road until June of next year. A fun fact about the wienermobile is that it can hold over 40,000 hot dogs inside.