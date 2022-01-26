Local 4 exclusive: Davenport Schools’ superintendent talks mask mandates

A lifted mask mandate in the Davenport Community School District has concerned many families in the area. Superintendent TJ Schneckloth spoke with Local 4’s Ann Sterling about the lifted mask mandate.

In Davenport Community School District, we are proactively looking for areas where if our students need a mask mandate in a specific area, or students with disabilities. That did not go away yesterday. What did, was the wide-sweeping mask mandate, which is currently in-line with the law. Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth

Our students have the choice to wear masks, and we support the students’ choices to wear masks. It varies by buildings, but we give our students that opportunity. It’s all dependent upon what an individual student’s needs are. Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth

Our job as a school district is to make sure that we respond the best way for our students, in accordance with the law. Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth

Until Tuesday, Davenport was the only school district on the Iowa side of the QCA with a mask mandate. Davenport schools lifted that mandate Tuesday after a federal court decision ruled a statewide injunction against the Iowa mask ban was a broader action than necessary, needing further review.

Some area parents are expressing concern about sending their children to school. Local 4 spoke with one Davenport mom who wished to remain anonymous. She said she immediately took her son out of school Tuesday, noting her son has health concerns. She said she was able to get her son enrolled in online school and said she does not plan to send him back to the classroom anytime soon.