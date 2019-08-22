Breaking News
Man charged after 14-year-old girl shot
Live Now
Over-the-air signal knocked out by storm

Local 4 Exclusive: Former Davenport civil rights commissioner speaks up about suing the city

Local News

Neighbors demand action over forgery concerns

Posted: / Updated:

Some people want answers and action from Davenport City leaders.

It comes after a Local 4 News exclusive we brought you last week.

We uncovered court documents that indicated Alderman Mike Matson told attorneys his signature was forged on a letter used to fire four civil rights commissioners in April.

“As a taxpayer, it concerns me that we’re moving forward to a court case because somebody did something that shouldn’t have happened,” Camellia Pohl, a Davenport resident, told council members.

The letter and interview documents are part of a lawsuit Nicole Ledger filed against the city.

She’s one of four people the mayor removed in April.

Now she’s speaking out about her case for the first time.

It’s a story you’ll only see on Local 4 News.

Under city guidelines, council members cannot respond to neighbors during the public comment session, they can only listen.

Mayor Frank Klipsch and Alderman Matson sat poker-faced while one neighbor read excerpts of Matson’s deposition, where Matson told attorneys he was upset that the mayor used his signature on a removal letter he didn’t agree with and never even saw.

Neighbors want to see other council members condemn the action, conduct a full investigation and for those responsible to resign.

Ledger says it’s a fight she’s not giving up the fight in court.

“It was on a letter that fired me, slandered my name and is hurting the people that I’ve worked to represent for almost 10 years,” she says.

“I think they thought I would walk away, but I’m not going to.”

The battle between the city and the civil rights commission spans about a year, now.

Some neighbors call it a “debacle” that’s been a waste of time and taxpayer money.

Ledger’s lawsuit against the city now goes to trial.

A date for that is expected to be announced this week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story