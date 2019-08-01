Local 4 Exclusive: Friends remember drowning victim found near Andalusia

Authorities identified the man found dead in the Mississippi River near Andalusia on Sunday.

He’s someone the Local 4 News team interviewed in the past.

Rock Island County’s coroner says he’s 51-year-old Paul Domine.

He’s a homeless man from Davenport.

His death is considered a drowning.

Local 4’s Tahera Rahman spoke with him last fall about combating homelessness in the Quad Cities.

We caught up with his friends today who had been helping him get back on his feet.

He told Rahman he was homeless, not hopeless.

Tonight, his friends are remembering that spirit.

Kelly Cook started a nonprofit called The People Project.

She was not only donating items to those who needed it but also helping Domine get to some of his doctor’s appointments.

She says he was shy at first, but once you got Domine going, he didn’t stop.

And his laugh was contagious.

Dwaiyn Womack had also been keeping in touch with Domine for the last year.

Womack says he spoke with Domine just last month.

He didn’t know it would be for the last time.

“[He] called us from rehab about a month ago and he was a whole different Pauley and was excited for life and told me he never wanted to go back on the streets and didn’t want to go through that stuff anymore. My wife and I both talked to him extensively, told him how proud of him we were for him getting better,” Womack says.

Womack co-founded a group called Street Friends of the Quad Cities.

It’s one of a handful of other groups that are now hoping to honor Domine with a memorial on Monday evening.

That starts at 7 p.m. at the pavilion near the Skybridge.

Womack says he hopes to show others who are homeless that there are people out there who care about them and that, like Domine would say, homelessness doesn’t have to mean hopelessness.