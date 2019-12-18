LOCAL 4 EXCLUSIVE: Nonprofit organization gets over $6,000 from the City of Davenport

A local group plans to help the homeless in a big way on Wednesday ngiht thanks to a generous donation.



Street Friends of the Quad Cities started its work in the community about a year ago, providing clothes and other items to those in need.



Davenport City leaders have awarded the non-profit $6,500.



Dawin Womack is the co-founder of Street Friends of the Quad Cities says he’s overwhelmed with the support and says that money will go a long way.



“We bought winter coats, we bought hoodies those are in big demand I bought Wal-Mart out of socks twice and we bought hats, gloves, snack food for them, flash lights, hand warmers,” said Womack.



Davenport City Mayor Frank Klipsch says city leaders focus on how they can help people in their community.



“We’re always attentive to where we can make a difference in this case relatively small difference but it makes a lot of difference to the people that are being affected,” said Klipsch.

Wednesday night Street Friends of the Quad Cities will be handing out all of the new items they bought at Wal-Mart.

“We’re going to be going to Humility of Mary Shelter first and after that we’re gonna go to King’s Harvest Shelter and then after we get done with those then we’ll be going to the people in the street that are not staying at shelter to those too,” said Womack.

Mayor Klipsch says he hopes people in need know that they are not forgotten.

“This is an example with all of us coming together it’s important that we make a statement that says you’re important to us,” said Klipsch.

Street Friends of the Quad Cities is always accepting donations.