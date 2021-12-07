Local 4 News exclusive: video of bus driver attacked by passenger on I-280

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive: passenger video of a bus driver attacked while driving on interstate 280 in Davenport.

A passenger attacked the driver of a Trailways bus on I-280 (photo: Bryan Bobb)

A passenger attacked the driver of a Trailways bus Monday. A witness called the police and started recording video when the bus came to a stop. The witness said the attacker got angry with the driver, claiming the bus was going the wrong way. The bus driver insisted he was headed in the right direction, and that’s when the driver got hit.

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez (photo: Scott County Jail)

Police arrested Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez of Denver, Colo., for the attack.

Details according to arrest affidavits

Miramontes-Gonzalez struck the driver “in the face multiple times with a closed fist. The victim suffered a laceration to his eyebrow, a laceration to his lip, and swelling to his face. The victim was driving a bus the time of the assault and the defendant was a passenger.”

The affidavit says Miramontes-Gonzalez’s actions were “completely unprovoked,” and other passengers had to restrain him.

After the assault, Miramontes-Gonzalez refused “lawful orders by uniformed police to stop and show his hands,” which interfered with officers peacefully resolving the incident.

Miramontes-Gonzalez, who faces charges of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, has been released on bond from Scott County Jail., court records show.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17 in Scott County Court.