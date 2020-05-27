Local 4 Gives Back: Clinton parents making and delivering lunches

Some Clinton parents are making sure kids at home get the lunches they need during the pandemic.

PTA members give out lunch every day for students.

We’re recognizing them as part of our Local 4 Gives Back service award.

The parents make the meals in their homes and then deliver them to students who need it.

Jennifer Austin started this effort.

She said watching the reaction of the kids makes her happy.

“I’ll have teenagers tap on the window and wave to you,” Austin said. “I have a little boy who makes artwork and holds it up to the window. It’s been great getting to know them.”

They’ve made almost a thousand lunches so far.

