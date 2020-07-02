Local 4 Gives Back: Davenport Police Department

Local 4 News is committed to giving back to the community.

We want to recognize and celebrate those who put others first.

Tonight, we, along with Genesis Health Systems, are honoring the Davenport Police Department.

They’ve had a busy few weeks.

So today, we decided to reward their efforts with lunch from Finn’s Grill.

“Just being reminded by our community how much they care and by WHBF. Just that people care about them and respect them and really appreciate what they do day in and day out for the safety of our community. “

We want to know about your experience with one of these everyday heroes.

Whether it is a firefighter, a police officer or a health care worker.

Here’s how you can nominate someone.