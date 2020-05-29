Local 4 Gives Back: Genesis NICU Nurses

Local 4 is committed to giving back! In partnership with Genesis Health System, we want to recognize and celebrate those who put others first.

From EMTs & health care professionals, police & firefighters, to teachers, counselors, and other school officials, these are the people who make a difference in our community.

We want to know about your experience with one of these everyday heroes. Use the email form below to tell us your story.

Once each month, we’ll choose a deserving winner and celebrate their service to our community with a catered lunch provided by FINN’S GRILL.

Here’s how you can nominate someone.