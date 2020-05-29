1  of  2
Breaking News
Accident on Brady Street in Davenport Red, White and Boom fireworks canceled
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 5 COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Local 4 Gives Back: Genesis NICU Nurses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Local 4 is committed to giving back! In partnership with Genesis Health System, we want to recognize and celebrate those who put others first.

From EMTs & health care professionals, police & firefighters, to teachers, counselors, and other school officials, these are the people who make a difference in our community.

We want to know about your experience with one of these everyday heroes. Use the email form below to tell us your story.

Once each month, we’ll choose a deserving winner and celebrate their service to our community with a catered lunch provided by FINN’S GRILL.

Here’s how you can nominate someone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss