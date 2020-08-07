Local 4 Gives Back: Rhonda’s Respite House

Local 4 News is committed to giving back to our community.

We want to recognize and celebrate those who put others first.

Today, along with Genesis Health Systems and Finn’s Grill, we honored Rhonda’s Respite House in DeWitt.

It’s a peer-run respite that’s been helping those with mental health conditions for the last couple of years, and they’ve stepped up their efforts in a big way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank you, I thank the nomination committee, I thank Genesis, I thank the community, I thank the state for believing in us and seeing what it is we’re doing and how we’re making a difference in people’s lives,” says Todd Noack, Executive Director for the respite house’s organization Life Connections.

We want to know about your experience with one of these everyday heroes. Use the email form below to tell us your story.

Here’s how you can nominate someone.