Local 4 Gives Back: River Bend Foodbank

Local 4 News is committed to giving back to the community.

We make it a point to recognize and celebrate those putting other people first.

For nearly 30 years, River Bend Foodbank in Davenport has helped feed local families.

We joined Genesis Health System and Bridges catering today to honor those workers and volunteers who work so hard to help others.

Local 4’s Redrick Terry was there and helped make the delivery.

Those with River Bend say they’ve seen the number of people they are helping climb by 50 percent since the start of the pandemic .

“We’ve seen people who need our help that have never needed our help before, so our work is more important now, than ever in these times.” Chief Development Officer Jenny Brinkmeyer said.

We invite you to share your experience with everyday heroes in your life like those at the River Bend foodbank at OurQuadCities.com.