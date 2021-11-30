Local 4 hosting annual Toys for Tots toy drive

On December 8, between 8am and 7pm, drop by Blain’s Farm and Fleet (5900 John Deere Road, Moline, IL) to donate toys to give a child the best gift of all: THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS!

You can help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to a child through Toys for Tots!

WHBF is once again hosting its annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive. On Wednesday, December 8, between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., bring new, unwrapped toys to Blain’s Farm and Fleet, located at 5900 John Deere Road in Moline and meet the Local 4 family. From 4:00-7:00 p.m., you can even meet Santa!

The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots Program, click here.