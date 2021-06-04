Local 4 News congratulates Jay Kidwell on 20 years with WHBF

Today, Local 4 News celebrates Sports Director Jay Kidwell’s 20th year on WHBF!

Jay joined the Local 4 News team as sports director in 2001. Before that, he was sports director at the CBS affiliate WFSB-TV in Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to that, he was a sports anchor/reporter at WGGB-TV, the ABC affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Originally from southern Connecticut, Jay graduated from the University of Hartford with a degree in mass communications.

He always has had a passion for sports. When he was a child, he would listen to baseball games on the radio and pretend to announce the play-by-play.

He enjoys covering local sports teams here in the Quad Cities. Not only does he get to follow the teams, but he also enjoys the opportunity to meet many great students, families, and people throughout the community.

Jay takes part in many local charity events for organizations such as NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), The HAVlife Foundation, and The United Way.

Congratulations, Jay! Want to help Jay celebrate 20 outstanding years at WHBF? Drop him a line at jkidwell@whbf.com