Local 4 News exclusive: Well-known genealogical geneticist helped solve Baby April case

CeCe Moore knew one of the sisters had to be the mother of Baby April.

On Dec. 17, authorities announced they had charged a woman in connection with the death of a baby girl found dead in Moline 28 years ago.

The arrest

Angela Renee Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, Ohio, is being held on $1 million bond in Rock Island County Jail after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of “Baby Jane April Doe” on April 11, 1992.

A plastic bag containing the body of a baby girl was found floating in the Mississippi River that day. An autopsy revealed the infant died of suffocation and hypothermia.

Former Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee announced in 2014 that a first-degree murder charge had been filed against a woman’s DNA profile found along the banks of the river near 17th Street.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office and Moline Police announced the charges and arrest.

The background

Moore is the chief genetic genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs, Inc., company based in Reston, Virginia.

She embraces the use of DNA to learn more about family histories.

Moore first started using it to “help break down genealogical brick walls.”

“Then people started coming to me asking me if they thought I might be able to help them find their birth parents,” she told Local 4 News. “Let’s see if we can adapt these techniques to help find living people.”

She has dedicated her life to exactly this over the last decade.

She founded Facebook’s DNA Detectives, which has more than 15,000 members using their own DNA to solve “really significant family mysteries and identity mysteries.”

“We’ve seen people’s lives saved because they find a birth parent, and find genetic issues,” she said.

“I’ve seen disabled people with no families, seen homeless people with no families, that have found families,” she said. One man experiencing homelessness ended up moving in with his biological sister.

Then, “We started being able to solve some cases that had law-enforcement overlaps – babies that had been abandoned but survived,” said Moore, who has worked with hundreds of foundlings.

“All of those had law-enforcement overlap,” she said. The genetic genealogist has the power to resolve some cold cases.

“A lot of the stories I was doing were human-interest stories. I knew we had to increase the databases,” Moore said. “My goal was to promote positive DNA stories and show how powerful this is.

“A lot of forward-thinking law enforcement started writing to me,” she said.

It’s estimated there are 40,000 unidentified deceased people in the United States: “There is so much room for this work,” Moore said.

“I didn’t want people to stop being able to find their families,” she said. “To me, it’s very similar to what I do with adoptees. It’s just family reunion in death, unfortunately.”

“My work has always been about finding families, resolution, and even closure in some cases.”

She started talking to Parabon Nanolabs about it. “We decided to work on some Doe (unidentified people) cases,” she said. “As we were doing that, Barbara Rae-Venter (also a genetic genealogist) helped law enforcement solve the Golden State Killer.”

Related Local 4 News stories Woman charged in connection to ‘Baby Girl April’ death 28 years ago

Once the Golden State Killer arrest broke, everybody suddenly knew GEDmatch – an online service to compare autosomal DNA data files from different testing companies – was part of that.

A service for law enforcement

In 2018, Moore and Parabon joined forces to create a genetic genealogy unit and offer the service to law enforcement.

“A lot of people at the time were saying it would be too time-intensive, too expensive, that it wouldn’t be used very often,” Moore said. “I wanted to prove the opposite – that we could solve thousands of cases.”

Since then, there have been 140 successful identifications – about one per week. And that’s with “bumps on the road and COVID-19,” she said.

“These baby cases are the most controversial of all,” she said. In some countries, the mothers aren’t punished as much because they might have been in a desperate situation.

“There are a number of genealogists who don’t want these techniques or resources used to go after these women,” she said. “I had worked with these foundling cases and successfully reunited with their birth moms,” she said. “But I always have a lot of compassion for the poor baby.”

The infanticides usually happen in the first 24 hours after the baby is born, she said. “Studies show it isn’t even postpartum depression, which comes on days or weeks later.”

“It’s not our job to judge. Its only our job to identify these babies. They lived. They breathed. They deserve to have an identity.”

Moore also realizes how much the cases mean to the people involved.

“The detectives who work these cases are haunted by them,” she said. “The people who find these babies are haunted by them. It’s up to the courts to determine what happens next.”

For the mothers, “Once they’ve given birth, that choice has been made: It’s murder. It’s not up to me to judge. It’s not up to my team to judge.”

She wants to make it clear she does not use programs like 23andMe or Ancestry.com. Users must be part of GEDmatch or FamilyTreeDNA to be part of the database, she said.

Traditional forensics look at only a handful of genetic markers. “That’s traditionally how people have been matched,” Moore said. “They’re looking for an exact match.

“We’re looking at 850,000 genetic markers. That’s how much more power there is in the analysis.

Baby April mystery solved

In cases such as the Baby April mystery, “The community becomes the baby’s family,” Moore said. “These cases are a little different. We’re doing it not for the families, like we normally do, but for the community. And for the baby, of course.”

“We had enough data to narrow it down to one family,” she said. “It’s almost never one match – it’s a network of matches, a network of cousins, all related to this one sibling.”

In this case, she said, “We were able to take relatively distant cousins and find out how they were all related on one family tree. We’re looking for patterns, overlaps, commonalities.

“We’re hoping for a handful of third cousins who are related to this person on different branches of the family tree. If we have enough data, it’s all going to converge on one family.”

“It had to be this woman or one of her sisters,” she said.

“We couldn’t say which, because siblings have the exact same family tree if they have the same parents. What we provide is really just a tip. They (law enforcement) have to take that tip and do their traditional police work.”

“We can only say ‘Our genetic evidence is pointing at the daughters of this couple.’”

“Then they’ve got to go out and collect DNA from all or one of these daughters. Then they’ve got to compare that to the original forensic profile that’s evidence for court.”

“We’re not giving them the evidence to go arrest. Sometimes, not in baby cases, but sometimes someone that has their DNA at a crime scene, it doesn’t mean they’re the killer.”

“Having the right mix of data to really narrow it down is always optimal,” she said. “A lot of the focus has been on arrests. What people don’t think about it that we have cleared suspicions from other people that have been persons of interest for all of these cold cases.”

“We can eliminate the vast majority of people from ever having to be persons of interest or be investigated in a case if you use this technology sooner. We can stop killers or rapists in their tracks.”