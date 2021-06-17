Local 4 News gives back to the community

All week we’ve been sharing our volunteer project.

Local 4 News dedicates the better part of a week as part of our parent company Nexstar’s founder’s Day of Caring.

This week we’ve been helping One-Eighty in Davenport.

One-Eighty helps about 1,500 kids and their families and anyone who needs help getting on the right path, that’s just in an average month.

Rusty Boruff is the executive director of One-Eighty says he’s honor to have been selected.

“I know there’s a lot of amazing organizations out there and so for the simple fact that they chose us is pretty exciting,” said Boruff.