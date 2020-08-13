Local 4 News Over Coffee: COVID and the classroom

On Local 4 News Over Coffee we spoke with local superintendents (Davenport, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and East Moline School Districts) about the challenges they’ll face in the upcoming school year. The coronavirus pandemic forced schools across the country, and here in the Quad Cities, to rethink the 2020-2021 academic year.

We also spoke with Tutor Doctor about resources available to students learning from home this year.

Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle led the discussion at the Maid Rite on Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport. You can listen to the entire conversation below.