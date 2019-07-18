Local 4 News Over Coffee: Discussing flooding and on-going construction

Our monthly round table discussion on issues in our area continued today.

This time, we talked about how the recent flooding and construction has impacted the Quad Cities.

The Flood of 2019 ended up being the worst in our area’s history.



The Mississippi River crested at more than 22- feet, that’s the highest it’s ever been.



That led to a breach of the temporary HESCO barriers in downtown Davenport, making a tough situation even worse for businesses there.



Moline was not spared either.

They saw flooding that affected businesses in their downtown area as well. Although not to the same extent.



On the Illinois side, construction cones can be seen almost anywhere you go in Downtown Moline.



The new I-74 bridge project being the main cause of that.



It’s a project that is expected to bring more business and make traveling around the area easier, but the lane closures and detours are making it difficult for many as it continues.



Local Four’s News Director Mike Mickle led the discussion today on Local 4 News This Morning from the Maid-Rite in Moline.