Local 4 News Team welcomes Linda Cook

A special guest joined Ann Sterling in the Local 4 News Studio Friday evening who really didn’t need an introduction at all because her byline has been printed in local newspapers for more than three decades!

Known for covering crime and also doing some movie reviews, Linda Cook recently joined the Local 4 Digital News Team, and we’re so proud to have her.

A native of Monmouth and graduate of Monmouth College, Cook moved to the Quad Cities in 1985.

Cook talked with Local 4’s Ann Sterling about her background in newspapers and how she’s making the transition from print journalism to a digital news format.

Cook also gave more than one recommendation on recent films to stream this Labor Day weekend.