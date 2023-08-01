Dine out at Texas Roadhouse, and you’ll do more than have a great meal; you’ll help to ignite the power and promise of youth!

Texas Roadhouse Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley invites you to dine in or get food to-go at the Davenport location of Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, August 8, 3:00-9:00 p.m. and help support one-to-one mentoring for youth right here in the QCA! Simply present this flyer, and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of your total food purchases to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley! Texas Roadhouse is located at 4005 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

(Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley)

You can also support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley by donating to the Local 4 Over the Edge team here!

Local 4 Over the Edge team

For more information, click here.