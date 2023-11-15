The Local 4 Toys for Tots Toy Drive helped make holidays wishes come true for Quad City Area kids.

The Local 4 staff and the Marine Corps Reserve collected donations of new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline November 15. Thanks to the community’s generosity, Local 4 and the Marine Corps Reserve had thousands of toys and countless monetary gifts donated to help less fortunate kids in the QCA.

To donate online, use the QR code below:

Toys for Tots donation QR code (U.S. Marine Corps Reserve)

Online registration to receive toys from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys for Tots program closes Friday, November 24, and in person verification ends Sunday, December 3. For more information and to register, click here.