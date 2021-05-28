Local 4’s Finest: Scott County Health Department official retiring after 41 years

As we continue on through the Coronavirus pandemic, people across the globe have relied on health officials for treatment and guidance.

In Scott County, one of the people helping to lead the charge is calling it a career.

Roma Taylor is nearing the end of a 41 year career with the Scott County Health Department. She says her passion for helping others started at home.

“My father had hypertension, high blood pressure and several seizures,” Taylor said. “Visiting nurses always would come out . They were just so caring, so I thought ‘that’s what I want to do. I want to be a nurse. I want to help people.'”

Taylor started at the health department as a nursing student in the early 80s. From that point, to her current role as Clinical Services Manager, she’s been a part of every public health issue in the Quad Cities during that time.

As Taylor moved along in her career, her personal life went through changes as well. She is a breast cancer survivor, and her mother developed Alzheimer’s when she was older, which meant she and her family had to take care of her until her passing.

“I just feel like I’ve been very blessed because I had a job where they were understanding and supportive,” Taylor said. “Actually, my job gave me a reason to get up in the morning on those days when I didn’t feel like getting up.”

Taylor says she will miss working side by side with the people at the health department the most, and is most looking forward to spending more time with her family.