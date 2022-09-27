Six airports have received Airport of the Year awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The awards were presented September 27 during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena.

“Aviation is vital to our state’s economy and a pillar of our multimodal system that makes us the North American transportation hub we are today,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Our aviation partners support a variety of industries and make numerous contributions to enhance the quality of life in Illinois. We present these awards as tokens of recognition and gratitude for their efforts.”

The airports were selected because of their accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Other award considerations include cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility, promotion of aviation and educational events.

The 2022 recipients are:

Central Illinois Regional Airport (Bloomington/Normal)

Primary Airport of the Year

DuPage Airport Reliever Airport of the Year

Greater Kankakee Airport General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway greater than 5,000 feet)

Dixon Municipal Airport General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway less than 5,000 feet)

Erie Airpark Private Airport of the Year

AbbVie Heliport (North Chicago) Heliport of the Year

Illinois has 100 public-use airports and heliports, with almost 3,000 aircraft registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. The system of airports supports more than 492,000 jobs, with a combined payroll of $21.9 billion and a total economic impact of $95.4 billion. Across the state, there are over 700 aviation facilities, including heliports, balloon, glider and ultra-light landing facilities and grass landing strips.

To learn more about aviation in Illinois and the Illinois Aviation System Plan, click here.