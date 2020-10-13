Local animal shelter operating with ‘limited services’ due to positive COVID-19 test

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic in Milan says they’re “operating with limited services” after being informed of a positive COVID-19 test.

An announcement was made Monday evening via the animal shelter’s Facebook page.

The shelter says their decision to temporarily limit Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic services does not have any impact on their Adoption & Education Center or Groom Room.

All spay/neuter surgeries scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 13, have been postponed.

The shelter’s Low Cost Vaccine Clinic for Wednesday, Oct. 14, is canceled.

At this time, the clinic is planned to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Preventative products, such as flea/tick and heartworm prevention, can still be purchased by calling 309-787-6830, ext. 26.

