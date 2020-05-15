Local animal shelter to give away pet food

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue along with Purina will host a drive-thru, no contact, pet food giveaway event on Monday, May 18th, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (or until the supplies last).

The giveaway will be hosted at the shelter located in Davenport.

Other local businesses helping with the event include Country Club Coffee and Two Men and A Truck.

“Now more than ever pet owners are depending on quality, nutritious foods for their pets. Our amazing team in Davenport is working to make sure that pets continue to have nutritious pet food in their bowls,” said Casey Hansen, Davenport Purina Factory Manager, in a press release.

“Purina is proud to support organizations in our community that are helping our friends, neighbors, and pets during this time. We are all in this together,” she added.