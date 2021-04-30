Local announcer improvises to ensure national anthem is played before race

When technology wouldn’t let the national anthem play, a local announcer turned it into a memorable moment for hundreds of racing fans.

Like many sporting events, dirt track races at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds play the Star-Spangled Banner before it begins.

Last Friday night, announcer Shane Davis says, the song wouldn’t play.

That’s when he improvised, and decided to sing it himself.

Done Right TV in Davenport graciously provided Local 4 the footage of it happening, which you can view in the video above.

To find out more about races Friday nights at the Davenport Speedway, you can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/DavenportIASpeedwayKPromotions/



