Local artist collects MP3 players; Plans to load them with positive music and pass out to people in need

An East Moline man is collecting MP3 players and iPods to pass out to people in need.

Juan Valtierra, who goes by “1V on the Track”, is a positive hip-hop artist who said music kept him going during hard times. He hopes to pay it forward by filling the music devices with uplifting music to inspire others in this difficult time.

He hopes this project inspires others to think of ways they can help others.

“Things are tough, life is difficult,” he said. “[There are] so many obstacles in this life. But we can just encourage each other to keep going and bless one another with things that we have that we don’t need,” he said.

He is also accepting song submissions from local artists that want to participate.

If you are interested in donating headphones, charging cords or a device, you can contact Juan Valtierra via email at 1vjuanv@gmail.com.