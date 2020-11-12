Local artist who lost brother to gun violence shares message of hope

Chicago native Terrell Boyd, known as TC Boyd, said he still remembers the night his brother was shot.

“My mother got a phone call at 12:00 in the morning {and learned] that my brother was at the police station.

His brother Curtis had a run in with the law, but was released.

“He was 17-years-old. They let him out at like 2:00 in the morning, and they didn’t tell us,” he said.

He started walking home with his friend after being released. During their walk, they were approached by a car, the driver threatened them and drove off. But they came back, shooting both Curtis’ friend and him, and ultimately killing Curtis.

“My brother was shot 5 times. A couple of times in the head, back, leg, hip,” he said.

Boyd’s life changed forever that day. He was just 14-years-old. He said the experience made him angry and propelled him into gangs and violence in their Chicago neighborhood.

He later turned his heartbreak into music, and turned his life around when he was 18-years-old. His pain inspired his craft, which he now uses to spread positivity.

“I want to put things out there that I believe would help people on their journey,” he said. “If I can do that, and I feel like I can give them hope, I can give them a sense of their purpose to understand why they are here.”

He overcame his struggles and shares his hardships to help others. He’s an entrepreneur, a speaker, an author, and mentor. At home, he’s a husband and a father, who wants to inspire the next generation.

“I share these types of messages with the world at large, but then also with my kids, do the same thing for them,” he said. “Just inspiring them to have a voice, inspire them to know that they can accomplish things in life.”

Something he wishes he knew earlier in life.

“I would see people in the hoods that I was in, live and die there. Never really venturing outside to anything different,” he said.

He said the current gun violence in our area can change if people come together and listen to each other.

“We need more voices out there to continue to share, that will let them know there are other ways than the people that are doing these thing think there is,” he said.

To learn more about TC Boyd, click the link here.