Local baker to compete on Food Network for Christmas Cookie Challenge

You might not know Tiphanie Cannon by her name, but there’s a good chance you do by her business.

She owns the bakery “Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie” in downtown Davenport. She will be on the Food Network next month for one of its competitions.

Cannon says she got a message on Instagram one night asking if she was interested in applying for the Christmas Cookie Challenge. She thought it was a joke, but she applied and flew to Los Angles to record for the show.

Local 4 News spoke with her about her experience.

“Being terrified, being super excited,and also being scared, but also the most fun I’ve ever had kind of all rolled into one. Everybody in the food industry would love to have the opportunity to be on food network, and I am beyond grateful that I was chosen and selected,” she says.

The show will air at 9p.m. on November 11th. Five contests battle it out for a chance to win $10,000. She is sworn to secrecy about the results until then.