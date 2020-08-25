Local barbershop has mural dedicated to Kobe Bryant

Sumthin Different Barber & Beauty in Rock Island had artist Jasmin Martin dedicate a mural to NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Sunday would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday and Monday was deemed Mamba Day in the city of Los Angeles, in honor of Kobe’s two jersey numbers: 8 & 24. He and his daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January of this year. Local 4’s Eric Zizich spoke with the owner of the barbershop and the artist behind the mural to find why they felt the dedication was so meaningful.