Local BBQ restaurant helps Chick-fil-a by selling sandwiches

On a normal day at What BBQ, you’d order something like brisket or ribs.

But today, it was a chicken sandwich.

To support the North Park Mall Chick-fil-a.



“Our whole goal was to get out there and let you know that you’re still out there,” said What BBQ co-owner Shill Hunter. “And I hope he got out of it what he expected.”

But at first, they didn’t know what to expect.



“It was the first time, so we’d figured we give it a shot and see what happened,” said Chick-fil-a owner Josh Norton.

A long line happened.

And sandwiches went fast.



“I think we did a little over 200 regular sandwiches and about 80 spicys,” said Norton.

That came as a bit of a surprise.



“We did a lot better than I thought we would do,” said Norton.

They’d been planning on a number fall smaller.

Then…



“Our phone started blowing up at 6:30 this morning,” said Hunter. “This morning alone we had 75 pre-orders placed.”

A definite success for a business that’s been going through tough times.



“I think it went great. We sold a whole bunch of sandwiches, served a whole lot of people,” said Norton.

Though Chick-fil-a is the name everyone knows, today it was the local brand that shined.



“Yeah, it’s a huge help and a testament to Mike and Shills presence here with What BBQ,” said Norton. “Because we would not have had all these folks coming in here had they not had the influence on the community to begin with. Today we’re standing on their shoulders.”