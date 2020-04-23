Local bike shops seeing steady business as weather gets warmer

The warmer weather gives more people the chance to go outside.

“It’s the one exercise that you can do that has excellent social distancing,” said Mark Hendricks, the bike manager at Ruby’s.

He’s talking about bike riding.

“Obviously if you’re on a bicycle, you don’t want somebody within 6 feet of you, that’s a good way to crash,” he said.

While people are practicing social distancing, local bike shops are seeing an increase in business.

“We fall under transportation and we’re essential because we do repairs,” said Matt Delcourt, Bike and Hike store manager. “There are people that the only way they get around is by their bicycle so we have to be there to support them.”

Changes have been made to Bike and Hike.

“No more than four people in the shop at a time and then I would wipe the bikes down before people touch them so I ask people to not touch the merchandise and then I’m not allowing people in the back,” Delcourt said.

With the weather warming up, it’s giving more people the chance to go out and get some exercise.

“People are feeling cooped up right now and it’s a good way to get out and see a lot of different things in a short amount of time because when you’re on a bike, you’re very efficient in your travels as opposed to running or walking you’re going to see a lot more scenery,” Delcourt said.

“It keeps your joints moving and it keeps your body going and it keeps you outside which helps with your attitude,” Hendricks said.