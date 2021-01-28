Local blood supply down due to recent weather conditions; donations needed

Blood donations took a hit this week because of the snowstorm and freezing temperatures.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center says about 250 appointments to give blood were canceled or missed.

That hurts the supply, which is always in demand.

The agency is asking anyone who is able to donate blood to schedule an appointment.

“We keep blood on the shelves at hospitals, so it’s there when they need to use it. But when it is used, it’s got to be replenished,” said Kirby Winn, spokesperson for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “And so, that use, and the system that we have, doesn’t really ever stop in spite of weather conditions out there.”

Donors can get a free T-shirt or gift card through the end of February.