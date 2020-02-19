Local boating company working to stay competitive

A boating business in East Moline is taking action after feeling the impact from flooding last spring. The company is finding ways to stay competitive while dealing with unpredictable weather.

Tempo Marine and Sport in East Moline has been around for almost 20 years.

In October, the company merged with Moline Boat and Motor to provide more boating options for people in the area.

“The last couple years have been very difficult with the high water, I mean it’s funny we have boats but too much water, that’s silly, it seems crazy but that’s the way it is,” said Bob Herberg, Moline Boat & Motor.

An unlikely problem for a boating company like Tempo Marine & Sport.

“It’s a pretty fun job I mean you’re selling fun obviously so families come and do fun things but when we have floods and especially when it lasts most of the summer and have 2 or 3 in a row it gets pretty challenging,” said Steve Rogenski, Tempo Marine & Sport owner.

There isn’t much they can do to prevent a problem like this.

“We’re dealing with weather so weather can be a bad situation,” Rogenski said.

“The problem is when you have high water a couple years in a row, they get a little gun shy naturally,” Herberg said. “Spring flooding is nothing unusual here in the Quad Cities. It’s just we want to get it flooding and get it over with. We don’t want it all summer long and that’s the most important part.”

Tempo Marine & Sport is finding different ways to stay competitive in this area.

“The competitors have shrank quite a bit since we’ve been in business,” Rogenski said. “We’re down to about 4 brand new boat dealers in town now and when I started there was 9 and that was in 1991.”

They also sell snow mobiles and ATVs.

“We just want to have something for all seasons,” Herberg said.

“If you don’t have the options of different products for people when you’re relying on one product and you’re relying on whether you can’t fix it so you can do everything right with your one product and if the weather knocks it out, there’s nothing you can do so having more products gives us more opportunity,” Rogenski said.