Local Boy Scouts are raising money for food pantries in the area.



The pandemic caused them to cancel their “Scouting for Food” drive and the QC Polar Plunge.



Once scout leader decided to take online donations instead.



The goal is to raise a $1,000 for local food pantries. They’re well on their way to hitting that mark after two days.



“So we were trying to figure out how to make this happen and as I was sucking the water off my pool cover, getting it ready for eventual use, I was wondering how I could do a polar plunge to come up with something to donate to charity and it just kind of all clicked. How about I do a fund raiser for the food banks and if I get enough money I will jump in my ice cold pool,” Bob Berger.



You can make donations online.