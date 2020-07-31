Local Boy Scouts troop asking for help in tracking down stolen trailer

UPDATE: Local 4 News spoke with Troop 103 Scout Master Shawn Wogomon Wednesday evening, who says the estimated total of the paint job and contents of the trailer is $10,000.

The trailer contains the following items needed for an overnight camping trip:

Tents

Patrol boxes containing various cooking and eating utensils

Old iron Dutch ovens

Coolers

According to Scout Master Wogomon, the trailer was last used on Sunday, July 19.

The troop had just returned from a camping trip and parked it behind the American Legion on W. 35th St.

At this time, the trailer was secured with a padlock.

The troop discovered the trailer was missing from the parking lot on Friday, July 31 while preparing to leave for a merit badge ceremony at Loud Thunder in Illinois City.

Davenport Police believe the trailer was stolen either the night of July 19 or on Monday, July 20.

Troop 103 is offering $100 to anyone with information that would lead to the return of the trailer.

EARLIER UPDATE: A Davenport Boys Scouts troop is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer.

According to a Facebook post from the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America Friday afternoon, the trailer was stolen from the American Legion Post parking lot — located at 702 W. 35th St.

The trailer belongs to Troop 103 and has a patriotic theme with images of an American flag and bald eagle on the side.

The Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America asks anyone with more information on the whereabouts of this trailer to call the police.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.