Local breakfast club bonds over politics

Some people in the Quad Cities spend every Wednesday morning talking politics. They started doing it 12 years ago.

They call themselves the Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club.

A conversation about local and national politics happens at City Limits Saloon and Grill in Rock Island.

They pass around a microphone and each person gets a few minutes to speak.

This week the members expressed their thanks to be able to spend the time together.

“We have such diversity here that it’s very enriching to see part of that diversity voice their opinions about things in this country that thank God we have the ability to voice our opinions, pro, con, left, right, conservative, liberal,” said Keko Martinez, Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club member.

Martinez said having the meetings over breakfast helps generate the conversation.

“When somebody comes, you like to share a meal because you get to sit down, relax, put yourself at ease and express yourself just in the human more freely. You’re enjoying a meal, you’re enjoying the atmosphere and I just think it helps us to communicate when we sit down and have a good meal.”