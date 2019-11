The Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club will feature a tax expert speaker at their upcoming weekly meeting on Wednesday, November 20.

Founder of Taxpayers United of America (TUA) Jim Tobin will discuss opposition to the proposed progressive income tax proposal for the state of Illinois around 9 a.m. at City Limits Saloon & Grill, located at 4514 9th Street in Rock Island.

For more information about the Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club, contact Bill Long at 309-794-0032 or jklwll1@aol.com.