Local broadcasting legends honored

It’s the ultimate honor for a broadcaster.

That’s being inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Silver Circle tomorrow.

Six broadcasters who worked in the quad cities will be honored tomorrow night at a special ceremony at the Hotel Blackhawk.

Two of the used to work at WHBF.

Former sportscaster Don Sharp was a fixture for nearly 40 years and former news anchor Wendy Ellis, who broke a barrier as the first woman on air in the Quad Cities.

After stopping by their old stomping grounds for Local 4 News at 5, they headed to the River Bandits game where they threw out the first pitch.

Congratulations to them for this honor.

