Two brothers from the Quad Cities started a food truck business in September with a goal to give back to the community.



Café Luci is owned by Emmanuel and Eric Juarez, who also own the entertainment company Prestige Productions. Their wedding and event gigs were postponed or canceled, which is why the brothers started their food truck.

They offer a chorizo, hot dog, veggie breakfast burritos and their famous triple blend coffee.

Guests can also enjoy the different types of salsas they make which is a secret family recipe.

They try not to waste any of their food like coffee or breakfast burritos, they give away the food they don’t sell.

“We want to do something were we can always provide something for someone you know everyone should eat that’s kinda the thing at our house,” said Emmanuel Juarez.

Their current hours are:

•Mon-Wed (3637 Avenue of The Cities, Moline,IL)

•Thurs-Sat (Empire Park, Hampton,IL)

8am-12pm



For more information, visit their website here.