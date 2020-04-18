Local business helping healthcare workers, kids with shirts



“We had to think outside the box to keep our press running,” said Michael Hedbloom, co-owner of Elite Ink.

So he and his brother started the Hearts for Heroes campaign.

It’s their normal business, with a charitable twist.



“We are selling t-shirts and with every t-shirt purchased, you get a free mask and we donate $10 dollars to two different foundations,” said Scott Hedbloom, co-owner of Elite Ink.

One is Community Health Care here in the Quad Cities to help local frontline healthcare workers.

The other is No Kid Hungry.

There’s two shirts.

One has a big heart on it, promoting positivity.



“The heart is so big right now,” said Scott. “Everyone’s got it one their doors. And to me, when I drive by and see that heart on someones door, it just instantly puts me in a better mood.”

The other says thank you. An important message during these times.



“Thank you to all the healthcare workers,” said Michael. “You guys mean a lot to us. And we couldn’t get through this without you.”

They’ve lost 80 percent of their business because of the virus.

So this campaign is helping them too.

But that’s not their main focus.



“We just wanted to get behind the community,” said Michael. “It’s something that right now we need all the positivity we can get. Like I said this is territory nobody has ever been in.”

So it’s helping them, healthcare workers and kids.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The free mask you get with every shirt also helps you stay safe too.



“Its a win, win, win,” said Scott.

You can contribute by buying a shirt or mask on their website.