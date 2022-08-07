Springfield Armory, Inc. in Geneseo received the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) Blue Gold Award during the Illinois FOP’s annual conference July 27 – 28 in O’Fallon. The Blue and Gold Award recognizes a non-member organization that has shown great generosity and support to the organization.

“Springfield Armory has been a long-time supporter of the FOP State Lodge and FOP lodges in the Quad Cities area,” said Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “Time and again they have donated to support the men and women of law enforcement. They are truly a business that has our backs.”

The Fraternal Order of Police was founded in 1915 and is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the U.S. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers and more than 10% of all FOP members nationwide. For more information on the organization, click here.