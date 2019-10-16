Local businesses in Rock Island look to make a profit off recreational marijuana

Last night Rock Island City Council voted to allow the zoning of recreational marijuana in the city.

Local businesses look to acquire a license to capitalize and make a profit off of this. Rock Island will soon see dispensary’s, infuser’s, and other cannabis based businesses.

A license is not cheap and there is a $2,500 non refundable application fee along with an $8,000 fee to receive the license.

Hickey Brothers Cigar Shop is one local business that is interested in acquiring a license. They are one of the few indoor smoking shops left and they have considered things like club fees to allow people to smoke marijuana inside the building if they are approved.