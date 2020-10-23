Local businesses nervous rising COVID-19 cases could eventually mean second shutdown

The entire state of Illinois is seeing a record number of COVID case.



Just Friday Illinois reported 3,800 more testing positive after a record high of 49 hundred Thursday.

Some areas of the state are seeing faster increases. That includes region one which is in this area.

New restrictions begin Sunday in Whiteside, Carroll and Jo Daviess counties.



The counties are already banned from indoor dining and bar service.

Now no more than six people can sit together in a party.

Meetings social events and gatherings can’t have more than ten people.



As for indoor recreation, no gatherings of more than 25 people are allowed, and no groups of more than ten.

Now rising cases in Rock Island County have Illinois Public Health Officials putting it in the warning zone.

That has local business owners concerned about the future.



The Quad Cities are not looking at tighter restrictions or a shut down, at least right now.



However business owners are concerned about what may lie ahead.

“I think the whole globe is nervous not just me. Of course it makes me nervous, but I don’t know what we really could do,” says Al Limani, Owner of Lulis Restaurant and Bar in Milan.

Lulis Restaurant and Bar has adapted to face masks and extra sanitizer. They developed safety precautions to make sure customers can ear out while also preparing for what’s to come as COVID cases continue to climb.

“We try to do our job as best as we can, the whole staff. I don’t know hopefully they are not going to shut us down,” says Limani.

Those feelings are the reality for some business owners in the Quad Cities as Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker begins to scale back in some regions.

Limani says, “Well nothing surprises me anymore. I mean I never thought this would happen in the United States of America. Of course it makes me nervous, but I don’t know what there is I could do ,but take it one day at a time.”

Although it’s not clear if restaurants in the Quad Cities will be placed under tighter restrictions still business like Bierstube Bar in Moline are concerned about what may lie ahead.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it, and I think it’s the worst it’ll ever be,” says Bob Rebitzer Manager of Bierstube Bar.

He says he’s hopeful another shut down isn’t on the way.

“It’s no different in the past. If you’re sick stay home it shouldn’t be any different right now. Apply those rules, and everything should be fine,” says Rebitzer.

.