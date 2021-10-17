Local businesses show support for union workers by serving free food

Hundreds of union members headed back to the picket lines Friday for day two of striking, demanding better wages and benefits from Deere and Company.

An anonymous source told Local 4 News both sides are expected at the bargaining table Monday.

Local 4’s Kennedy Cook reported live from the strike in Milan, where she says picketers were bundled up in preparation for a cause.

She spoke with some picketers earlier in the day, who said community members had been stopping by all day to show their support.

Restaurants have donated food and beverages to those participating in the strike while other people have dropped off wood and tents for people to keep warm.

Jim’s Knoxville Tap in Milan opened at 6 a.m. Friday to cook food for the picketers, offering several items such as free breakfast pizza, drinks and pulled pork sandwiches.

Manager Nancy Logue says her restaurant will stand up with the workers for however long the strike lasts.

“They’re great folks. They are,” said Logue. “The people that come in here and patronize all the bars and restaurants in Milan are great, and it is like a family. We’ve known these people for a long time, so we just want to help them.”

Other restaurants such as Fields Bar in East Moline, Pickerman’s in Rock Island and the Captain’s Table in Moline have continued to offer free food to strikers.

RELATED CONTENT