Local businesses team up to give frontline workers a good meal

Next week is National Hospital Week and one local bank wants to make sure frontline workers are getting properly fed.

American Bank and Trust and Necker’s Jewelers have teamed up with Hungry Hobo to provide ten dollars off any meal for Genesis employees on Monday for Genesis Day and UnityPoint-Trinity workers on Tuesday for Trinity Day.

It’s their way to show appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices of hospital workers during the pandemic.

“People are starting to get a little lulled into the confidence that has been built up by the lack of spread here in the Quad Cities,” says Jeff Rose, American Bank & Trust President & CEO. “But I think there’s still a significant amount of risk that’s out there and we just need to be careful and we need to remember to take care of those who are taking care of us.”

They will also be handing out gift cards to frontline workers next week.