Local Casinos are in need of dealers for table games

Local casino’s are always hiring dealers and currently there is a shortage. They are on the lookout for both part time and full time dealers. One of the most important thing that the casino’s look for is an outgoing personality.

The dealers all enjoy their job and say they enjoy interacting with players. One of the best parts of the job is when people start winning big.

“Boy let me tell you when they’re winning or they win a really big hand like maybe a big bonus hand.” Said Rhythm City Dealer Paige Shrake. “I’m kind of hooping and hollering as much as they are if not more so sometimes and then they realize.. whoa, but yeah it’s all about their experience.”

Being a dealer requires you to be alert and stand for long periods of time. Because of that dealers will go on a rotation where they deal for an hour and then go on a 20 minute break.

“Dealers do better if you get that break every hour, hour 20.” Said Rhythm City Dealer Aysia Thomas. “It gives your brain just a moment to kind of recollect itself because we do work with a lot of numbers and payouts and things like that.”

Rhythm City Casino and Isle Casino offer their own free schooling to learn the games and how to count chips for newcomers that want to become dealers.

“We always do a pre-screen beforehand and interview and once we feel that they passed both those requirements we go and put them in the training school.” Rhythm City Director of Table Games, Tara Flesch said. “Minimum is usually about four weeks. We teach them blackjack and then we kind of teach them a few carnival games before we go there.”

Dealers will start out making $5.50 an hour, but with tips it will be over $15 an hour plus an additional bonus for showing up on time.