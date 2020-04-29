Local chiropractor adjusting to seeing less patients

The coronavirus pandemic has caused everyone to adjust, including the staff at Bobb Chiropractic Center in Silvis making it safer for everyone.

“When patients come in they used to wait in the waiting room until we took them back and now we’re sending them right to a particular room so they’re by themselves,” said Dr. John Lemke.

They’ve been seeing far less patients.

“Generally we see on a typical Monday Wednesday we see 30-40 patients,” he said. “Since this started mid-early March, we’ve dropped, probably 50 to 60 percent of our normal business.”

But that isn’t all bad.

“People that normally would come in with a little bit of pain just to get adjusted have not been as often, it still happens and our patients that are in a lot of pain that would go to their medical doctors office for emergency room are avoiding that area and coming to see me, we get them out of pain and go from there.”

Starting May 1, Governor J.B. Prtizker is requiring people who can’t be six feet apart to wear masks.

“More and more patients have been wearing masks,” Lemke said. “In the beginning not a lot of them had masks of course as of May 1st, everyone will be when they come in.”

For now, Lemke and his staff are just taking things day by day.

“I think like probably everybody in the community, I’m starting to get tired of the monotony of everything but what I would like to be open fully for the whole area I don’t want to rush things and potentially get more people sick,” Lemke said.