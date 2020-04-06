Local church prepares for Easter Sunday livestream

During the COVID-19 pandemic, large group gatherings are banned to prevent spread of the virus.

This has meant that several in the religious community have had to get creative to continue having services.

Tabernacle Baptist Church in Moline has been preparing for Easter Sunday by setting up a live stream of their Easter service online.

Pastor Melvin Grimes says he wants people to gain at least one thing from the experience.

“I’m trying to get out a message of hope, because if there is anything we need right now, it is a message of hope. This is a whole different type of situation that very few, if any, have ever faced.”